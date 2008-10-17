Life does not always turn out the way you want it to. Notorious Milwaukee musician Steve Wahlen experienced this first hand when he pleaded guilty on a felon firearm possession, a class G felony. Now residing in Franklin, WI, at the House of Corrections, Steve Wahlen makes use of his time by writing and sharing his stories via telephone to his close friend, Carter Kuehn.

The Shepherd Express and ExpressMilwaukee.com are pleased to present these phonecalls to you in our newest podcast, Jail Guitar Doors.