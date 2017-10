Jake's Deli is continuing to expand. Last winter, the iconic Jewish deli opened a new location in the Grand Avenue Mall and a stand in the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Now it will be easier for south-siders to get their corned beef and pastrami fixes: Jake's has opened a new location in Greendale's Southridge Mall.

The deli made its debut in the Southridge Mall food court on Monday, Dec. 27, and offers the usual array of heaping, fresh-carved sandwiches.