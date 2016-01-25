Jason Kidd to Make Appearance at Master Z’s

Photo Courtesy Keith Allison, Flickr CC

Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Jason Kidd, who will be making his return to the Bucks’ sideline tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, will be making an appearance at Master Z’s in Waukesha on Thursday, March 3 for an autograph signing.

The event will be open to the public and run from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. In addition to autographs, there will be photo opportunities for fans.

Master Z's is the largest pool table and billiard retail store in Wisconsin. They are located at 1005 Spring City Drive, Waukesha, on the corner of Sunset Drive and Spring City Drive.