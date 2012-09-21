John Axford to Judge, Present at the Milwaukee Film Festival

The Milwaukee Film Festival announced its 2012 guests, presenters and judges this morning, and it's an impressive list of esteemed and up-and-coming directors, visiting experts and local movie buffs that includes Brewers relief pitcher John Axford. In another life the team's high-drama closer might have been a filmmaker: He majored in film and frequently tweets about it; his Oscar predictions are about as good as anybody's (in 2011 he called 11 out of 13). In addition to judging the festival with Deb McClutchy, Michael Raisler and Laurel Ward, Axford will present a 2:30 p.m. screening of The Princess Bride at the Oriental Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 6. The film is expected to catch in the reel during the movie's climactic scene, almost snaggle itself beyond repair, then untangle just in time for the credits.



The complete list of film festival guests is below.





FILMMAKERS





3,2,1…Frankie Go Boom

Elliott Lewitt - Executive Producer



Saturday, Sept 29 • 9:30 PM • Oriental Theatre



An Affair of the Heart

Sylvia Carminer - Director

Melanie Lentz-Janney - Executive Producer

Friday, Sept 28 • 7 PM • Downer Theatre

Saturday, Sept 29 • 5:45 PM • Fox-Bay Cinema Grill



Andrew Bird: Fever Year

Xan Aranda - Director/Producer

Angelo Valencia - editor

Saturday, Sept 29 • 9:45 PM • Oriental Theatre

Sunday, Sept 30 • 3 PM • Oriental Theatre



As Goes Janesville

Brad Lichtenstein - Director

Saturday, Oct 6 • 5 PM • Oriental Theatre

Monday, Oct 8 • 2:15 PM • Oriental Theatre

Tuesday, Oct 9 • 7:15 PM • Downer Theatre

Thursday, Oct 11 • 8:15 PM • Fox-Bay Cinema



Beauty is Embarrassing

Neil Berkeley - Director

Wayne White - Subject

Sunday, Sept 30 • 5 PM • Oriental Theatre

Sunday, Sept 30 • 6:30 PM • Alterra Prospect (party)



Bending Towards The Light

Brad Pruitt - Director

Sunday, Oct 7 • 7:15 PM • Oriental Theatre

Monday, Oct 8 • 5 PM • Fox-Bay Cinema



Blackmail

Alloy Orchestra - Live Orchestral Accompaniment

Monday, Oct 8 • 7 PM • Oriental Theatre



Brooklyn Castle

Katie Dellamaggiore - Director

Nelson Dellamaggiore- Producer

Wednesday, Oct 10 • 5 PM • Oriental Theatre



Chilly (from the Shorts: Whodunit? program)

Dylan Kohler - Director

Monday, Oct 1 • 6 PM • Fox-Bay Cinema



Cock Gun (short film screening before Klown)

Jack Packard - Director

Saturday, Oct 6 • Midnight • Oriental Theatre



Deadweight

Adam Bartlett - Director

John Pata - Director

Saturday, Sept 29 • 7 PM • Oriental Theatre



The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie

Alex Gibney - Presenter

Friday, Oct 5 • 2:15 PM • Oriental Theatre



Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey

Joshua Green - Executive Producer

Sunday, Sept 30 • 7:30 PM • Oriental Theatre



The Giant Spider Invasion

Bill Rebane - Director

Mark Borchardt – Presenter

Saturday, Oct 6 • 9:30 PM • Oriental Theatre



A Girl Like Her

Ann Fessler - Director

Sally Burke – subject

Wednesday, Oct 3 • 7 PM • Downer Theatre



I Am X (part of the Kids Shorts Sized Medium program)

Elise Fachon - Director

Saturday, Sept 29 • 12:15 PM • Oriental Theatre

Sunday, Sept 30 • 11 AM • Fox-Bay Cinema



I Want My Name Back

Joshua Green - Executive Producer

Friday, Sept 28 • 9:45 PM • Oriental Theatre



Inland Empire

J. Hoberman – Presenter

Sunday, Sept 30 • 4 PM • Downer Theatre



The Jeffrey Dahmer Files

Chris James Thompson - Director

Tuesday, Oct 2 • 7 PM • Oriental Theatre

Monday, Oct 8 • 2:15 PM • Oriental Theatre

Tuesday, Oct 9 • 7:15 PM • Downer Theatre

Thursday, Oct 11 • 8:15 PM • Fox-Bay Cinema



Last Day At Lambeau

Michael Johnson - Writer

David Neelson - Producer

Michael Neelson - Director/Producer

Saturday, Sept 29 • 1 PM • Oriental Theatre

Sunday, Sept 30 • Noon • Fox-Bay Cinema

Tuesday, Oct 2 • 7 PM • Fox-Bay Cinema



Little Red

Tate Bunker - Director

Sunday, Sept 30 • 7:15 PM • Oriental Theatre

Wednesday, Oct 3 • 4:30 PM • Oriental Theatre

Wednesday, Oct 10 • 7:15 PM • Fox-Bay Cinema

Me At The Zoo

Jack Turner -Producer

Saturday, Sept 29 • 7:30 PM • Downer Theatre

Thursday, Oct 4 • 4:30 PM • Fox Bay Cinema



Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God

Alex Gibney - Director

Arthur Budzinski – Subject

Gary Smith - Subject

Friday, Oct 5 • 7 PM • Oriental Theatre

The Milwaukee Show

Tate Bunker - Studies In Space

Brooke Duckart - Cat Waco

Jon Elliott - The Evilest of Sorcerers

Ericka Frederick - Walking Peace

Erik Ljung - Sing (For Trouble)

Blyth Renate Meier - So I Could Fly Away

Steven Miosku - Gears

Giorgi Mrevlishvili - Reflection (Anarekli)

Brian McGuire - She Leaves The City

Nathaniel Schardin- The Vampire Formerly Known As Dracula

Sean Williamson - Sing (For Trouble)

Thursday, Oct 4 • 7PM • Oriental Theatre



No God No Master

Terry Green - Director

(plus local cast & crew)

Sunday, Oct 7 • 7:30PM • Oriental Theatre

Tuesday, Oct 9 • 7:15 PM • Fox-Bay Cinema



The Princess Bride

John Axford – Presenter

Saturday, Oct 6 • 2:30 PM • Oriental Theatre



Remote Area Medical (from the Shorts: Quiet Riots program)

Jeff Reichert - Director

Farihah Zaman - Director

Saturday, Sept 29 • 7:15 PM • Fox-Bay Cinema



Sans Soleil

J. Hoberman - Presenter

Saturday, Sept 29 • 4:45 PM • Oriental Theatre



Sleepover

Laj P. Waghray - Director

Sunday, Oct 7 • 4:15 PM • Fox-Bay Cinema

Wednesday, Oct 10 • 7:45 PM • Oriental Theatre



Taxi to the Darkside

Alex Gibney - Director

Thursday, Oct 4 • 6:45 PM • Oriental Theatre



Tchoupitoulas

Bill Ross IV - Director

Turner Ross - Director

Saturday, Oct 6 • 9:30 PM • Oriental Theatre

We’re Not Broke

Victoria Louise Bruce - Director/Producer

Karin Lynne Hayes, Director/Producer

Saturday, Sept 29 • 4 PM • Oriental Theatre

Sunday, Sept 30 • 7:30 PM • Fox-Bay Cinema





PANELISTS



Access and Ethics in Documentary Filmmaking

Saturday, Oct 6 • 1 PM • Kenilworth Square East 640

• Janet Fitch - New Moon Productions

• Bill Ross IV - Director, Tchoupitoulas

• Turner Ross - Director, Tchoupitoulas

• Maureen Ryan - Hands On Productions, MeaMaxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God



Chinese Cinema in a Transnational Frame

Saturday, Sept 29 • 1 PM • Kenilworth Square East 640

• Jennifer Feeley - Assistant Professor, Universityof Iowa

• Dr. Jian Xu - Associate Professor, UW-Milwaukee



Dahmer, Milwaukee

Sunday, Oct 7 • 5 PM • Kenilworth Square East 640

• Dr. Joe Austin - Associate Professor of History,UW-Milwaukee

• James E. Causey - Columnist, Milwaukee JournalSentinel

• Dr. Pat Kennedy - Former homicide detective, MilwaukeePolice Department; key interrogator in the

Dahmer investigation

• Chris James Thompson - Director, The JeffreyDahmer Files



Film Distro 101

Saturday, Sept 29 • 3 PM • Kenilworth Square East 640

• Xan Aranda - director/producer, Andrew Bird:Fever Year

• Victoria Louise Bruce - Director/Producer, We’reNot Broke

• Andrew Carlin - Head of Theatrical Salesand Acquisitions, Music Box Films

• Silke Cole - Film Distribution Consultant

• Karin Lynne Hayes - Director/Producer, We’re NotBroke

• Karen Roberts - CEO KLR Entertainment; formerSenior VP Acquisitions, Entertainment Studios





Financing Your Film

Sunday, Oct 7 • 2 PM • Kenilworth Square East 640

• ldi Toth Davy - Managing Director, AltadenaFilms

• Mark Foote - Flexible Films LLC

• Michael Raisler - Creative Director/ExecutiveProducer, Cinereach

• Erin Sorensen – president, Third StageConsulting, Inc.



MKE At Risk: After-School Programs

Wednesday, Oct 10 • 7:30 PM • Kenilworth Square East 640

• Alan Borsuk - Senior Fellow in Law and PublicPolicy, Marquette University Law School



State of Cinema in the 21st Century: Film After Film

Sunday, Sept 30 • 1 PM • Downer Theatre

• Keynote Speaker: J. Hoberman - Author, Film Critic



Three A-holes Talk About Web Videos

Saturday, Oct 6 • 7 PM • Y-Not III Tavern

• Jay Bauman - Red Letter Media

• Kara Mulrooney - Gal Friday Films

• Jack Packard - Funny Or Die

• MikeStoklasa - Red Letter Media

JUDGES

Cream City Cinema

John Axford - Milwaukee Brewers

Deb McClutchy -Oscilloscope Pictures

Michael Raisler -Creative Director, Cinereach; Executive producer, Beasts of the SouthernWild

Laurel Ward - VP ofDevelopment, Ocean Pictures

Competition Program

Ildi Toth Davy – Altadena Pictures

David Heuring - Cinematographer

Brad Wilke - Programmer, Seattle International Film Festival





