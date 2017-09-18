John Gurda to Give History of Local Brewing at 'Milwaukee on Tap'

Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at the beverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.).

To celebrate Oktoberfest, the lighthouse will tap a traditional German StichFass keg featuring a seasonal brew from Lakefront Brewery. Everyone who purchases a ticket will receive a free pint glass featuring both the “Milwaukee On Tap” and lighthouse logos. Additional glasses will be available for purchase.

There will also be drawings with the chance to win a signed book by Gurda and an individual, one-year membership to the lighthouse.

The event is open to the public, and costs $25 for North Point Lighthouse members and $35 for nonmembers. All proceeds from the event benefit the mission of the North Point lighthouse to “preserve the North Point Light Station, to inspire appreciation of its importance in Wisconsin maritime history and to promote its use consistent with the character of Lake Park and the surrounding neighborhood.”

You can find more information and purchase tickets here.