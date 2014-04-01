Join the Healing at Mitchell Parks' "Dare to Be Aware Fair"

“Dare to Be Aware Fair” is returning to the Mitchell Park Domes on Sunday, April 6. The fair will include 60 exhibitors focused on well-being and personal growth with free workshops, demonstrations and performances.

Twelve presentations and workshops will be offered, including “Awakening to Your Angels,” the keynote presentation by Nancy Frier. Frier’s presentation will focus on how listening to the inner voice answers prayers.

Other presentations include various topics, such as creating joy, the healing power of sound, excitement and fear and communication with animals. A global healing circle and a Cherokee Spring Equinox Ceremony will round out the presentations.

Vendor demonstrations and displays at the fair include massage, chiropractic, Reiki, essential oils and bath products, nutrition, life-coaching, and more.

“Dare to Be Aware” is included with regular admission. For more information, call the Mitchell Park Domes at (414) 257-5600 or visit countyparks.com