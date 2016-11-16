Jose’s Blue Sombrero to Replace Wauwatosa Chancery

× Expand A rendering of the Wauwatosa Jose's Blue Sombrero

A familiar Wisconsin-based restaurant chain will be replaced by another familiar Wisconsin-based restaurant chain in Wauwatosa this June, as The DeRosa Corporation has announced it’s Chancery restaurant located at 4624 S. 27th St. will be renovated and reopened as a Jose’s Blue Sombrero.

The ‘Tosa Jose’s will be the chain’s fourth location, with other restaurants in Racine, Brookfield and Fox Point. This location will have two floors of customer seating, including multi-level outdoor seating with an upstairs and street-side patio.

This renovation project is projected to take place from Jan. 14 through early June, when the new Jose’s Blue Sombrero is expected to open. In order to accommodate these significant renovations, the Chancery is projected to close the evening of Saturday, Jan. 14.

All existing Chancery staff will have the option to return after the renovation, and The DeRosa Corporation hopes the new footprint of this location will allow for new jobs to be created in the village.

In 1978, DeRosa Corporation completely renovated and converted the Wauwatosa Village bank property to a Chancery Pub and Restaurant, which was one of the first casual dining restaurants in Wisconsin to feature free popcorn on the table.