Josh Thompson to Headline Port Washington's 50th Annual Fish Day

Port Washington’s Fish Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer on Saturday, July 19, and today the festival revealed its headliner: Josh Thompson, the Nashville by way of Cedarburg, Wis., country singer who has scored hits with brew-themed songs like “Beer on the Table” and, more recently, “Cold Beer with Your Name on It.”

Billed as the largest single-day outdoor fish fry and music festival in the world, Fish Day will also include an 8K run and 2 mile Fun Run/Walk at 8 a.m., a parade through downtown Port Washington at 10 a.m., a classic car show, carnival rides, helicopter rides, a smoked fish-eating contest and fireworks, along with five stages of food and entertainment. Admission is free, except for the main stage, which requires a button that’s $2 in advance of $3 at the gate.

For more information visit portfishday.com.