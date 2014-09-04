Jumping from the Ivory Tower?

Student loan debt has become the anchor holding down the lives of many college graduates. It might even be a break on America’s economy. Coupled with uncertainty in the job market, the high interest paid on those loans is making some young people wonder whether college—sold as the passport to the professions, the key to middle class life—is worth it.

Director Andrew Rossi explores the topic in his latest documentary, Ivory Tower. Rossi set a high bar with his previous documentary, Page One: Inside the New York Times, a superb look at contemporary media. The director will be in town for the Milwaukee premiere, taking part in a panel discussion after the screening with One Wisconsin Now’s Scot Ross, the United Council’s Nneka Akubeze, Rep. Cory Mason and Sen. Dave Hansen.

7 p.m., Sept. 8, Downer Theatre.