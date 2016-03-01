‘Juxtaposition’ Exhibition Coming to Inspiration Studios

In a continuing effort to bring new art and artists into West Allis, Inspiration Studios recently announced a collaborative exhibit by Milwaukee Riverwest artists, Mike Brylski and Tonia Kountz.

“Juxtaposition” will adorn the gallery walls at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street, West Allis, March 5-31. An opening reception with both artists will take place Saturday, March 5, from 4-8pm. Admission is free and refreshments will be served.

Mike Brylski’s contribution to the exhibit is a series of “collagic assemblies” of varying sizes, created from paper products, metal trims, paints, pins, beads, strings, and other repurposed materials. His home is a veritable museum, filled with walls of his “collagic assemblies,” as well as decoupage cabinets, painted borders, and manmade furnishings.

Brylski has always enjoyed making art. His artist statement says: “I don’t know why I like to make art, but I do. Maybe it’s the idea of creating something. Something exciting, something colorful, something out of the ordinary, something odd and bizarre, something really boffo.”

Tonia Kountz has been making art all her life about things that are important to her, whether it’s a cute little flower, an interesting face, or some big traumatic event. Her colorful paintings tell various stories. Her slashed canvases pay homage to her father.

“My works are very personal to me,“ says Kountz. “It often takes a while to grasp the significance of what I've done. The works chosen for this show were done during those big traumatic times of my life.”

Although their art is very distinctive, gallery viewers will find themselves immersed in bouts of energy between divergent, juxtaposed art forms. The hard edges of Brylski’s assemblies will provide a strong contrast to the soft strokes and tones of Kountz’s paintings and fiber art, including the slashed canvases.

The gallery will also be open for additional viewings on:

Saturday, March 19 (Noon-4pm)

Sunday, March 20 (Noon-4pm)

Saturday, March 26 (Noon-4pm)

Additional information about the artists and photo samples of their art are available here.