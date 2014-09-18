Keep It Moving with Lex

How are your personal life philosophies and inspirations reflected in your style?

Style, like life, comes in many patterns, colors, and points of view. When I decide to get dressed in the morning I usually think, "How am I feeling?" Which is usually a 'keep it moving' mentality, with a dash of no cares. What I drape on this body reflexes that; vivid colors, tattered jeans, denim jackets, and blue velvet blazers; they can all be mixed and matched. Never be afraid to reinvent yourself, or your style. Life is all about it, you have to always keep things fresh and keep things moving.

Tell us about your unique neck piece and your head piece in your day and night looks. What they are made of, who made them, what do they mean to you?

One of the bolder pieces I own is the head piece for my performances, made by designer Aaron Allan, it takes me back to childhood. It symbolizes the playful side we all still have inside of us, that we lose when we get older. I hope it reminds people that they are the king or queen of their world, make your own crown out of twisted metal and wear it. The lion neck piece was something borrowed, it was such an elegant piece, and dresses up anything you wear it with, in the snap of a finger. It's clear plates makes it seem as if the lion's face is just hanging onto nothing in the middle of the shirt.

What's your favorite piece in your wardrobe and do you have any advice to offer for style-novices?

My favorite piece in all of my closet would have to be this black and gold nautical vest. The thing is just super classy. My style in a word is simply: fluid. If I can leave you all with some advice; take a chance, take a risk, wear the purple pants, my friend. Wear the purple pants.

