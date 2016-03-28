Kenilworth Open Studios Features Classical Guitarists

There will be much to see during the eagerly anticipated Kenilworth Open Studios (KOS) on Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Faculty, graduate students and undergrads from various veins of the visual arts will delight the eyes with the fruits of their sundry labors. But the Department of Music for UWM’s Peck School of the Arts will also make a strong showing.

I spoke with René Izquierdo, associate professor and director of the classical guitar program, about what the distinguished program would be offering. With a nylon string guitar resting on his elevated left leg, René Izquierdo discussed the six undergraduate students (or, if you prefer: sixty undergraduate fingers) who will be playing half hour sets of classical guitar works. “We’ll be on the third floor of the Kenilworth building,” he said, “close to the elevators where you can’t miss us.” Casually tossing off fragments of Villa-Lobos’ Etude No. 7, he went on, “The students will be playing works from across the classical guitar tradition. There will be compositions by Baroque composers such as Bach and Scarlatti, pieces by the great Spanish guitarist/composer Francisco Tárrega, French impressionist works, contemporary avant-garde compositions and one student’s set will be entirely composed of works from the magnificent Brazilian guitar tradition.”