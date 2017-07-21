Kenosha County Parks Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Kenosha County Parks will celebrate their 90th anniversary with a celebration at Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, August 5 from noon-8 p.m.

The celebration will feature performances from Grateful Deadliners, Saddlebrook, The Sam Llanas Band and Altered Five Blues Band. There will also be a fireworks show, free kids games throughout the park, magicians, face painting, bounce houses and more.

The Kenosha County Board created the Kenosha County Parks Commission in November 1925. By 1927, the commission had purchased the property for their first park. 90 years and eight parks later, we are celebrating their legacy.

This event is free and open to the public. You can find more information at www.parks.kenoshacounty.org.