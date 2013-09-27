Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald Will Teach Comedy Writing at ComedySportz

The self-proclaimed least popular member of the comedy troupe Kids in the Hall, Kevin McDonald will teach a two-day comedy writing workshop at ComedySportz Milwaukee on Nov. 16 and 17. McDonald, who has appeared on more than a dozen sitcoms and a long list of movies and cartoons, has recently been touring America and Canada behind a workshop that teaches students to turn improvisational comedy into written sketches.

“I get students to do improv and then help teach them to turn their improv into actual comedy sketches (like the Kids in the Hall used to do). So basically, I'm teaching to write through improv," McDonald explained in a press release.

The two-day, 14-hour class is $300. Those interested in registering can call 414-272-8888.