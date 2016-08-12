King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio to Host Gallery Night

The King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio will host Gallery Night on King Drive, Friday, August 19, 5:30-9 p.m. at the King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio (2775 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.)

The theme of this exhibit, featuring artist Dr. Mary Spencer, is titled A Natural Woman . Dr. Spencer expresses her creative mosaic artwork using intriguing and colorful glass designs. Some of the pieces incorporate copper, brass and silver.

This exhibit also includes fundraising activities to help children with Sickle Cell. Artwork painted by the children under the instruction of guest artist Sabrina Brooks will be on display and guests can enroll in the Sip & Paint sessions also held offered during the exhibit.

This event is free, with refreshments and food provided by B.R. Smiths Catering, and live music performed by Mary Davis, Alvin Turner, Larry Moore and Floyd Dorsey.