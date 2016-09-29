Lacey Muszynski Named Finalist in America’s Better Sandwich Contest

Shepherd Express dining writer, Lacey Muszynski, has been named one of 15 finalists in this year’s Brownberry “America’s Better Sandwich” contest. The contest started with a pool of over 2,900 entries.

Muszynski’s “Smoked Salmon and Avocado Toast” is a finalist in the “Open-Faced Artistry” category. For every vote submitted, Brownberry will donate a loaf of bread, up to 100,000 loafs, to Feeding America.

“I'm excited about the chance to win, of course, but it's great that Brownberry is donating loaves of bread to Feeding America,” said Muszynski. “So every vote for my Smoked Salmon and Avocado Toast recipe is also a donation. Even if I don't win, at least my entry contributed to something good.”

You can vote for Muszynski until Oct. 23 here. The grand prize is $25,000 and the winner will be announced on National Sandwich Day, Nov. 3.

In the meantime, check out Muszynski’s work here.