Lady Gaga, the New Elton John

×

I love Lady Gaga’s fashion style. Like Elton John, especially in the 1970’s hermusic is not only what makes her famous. Her flamboyant creative style andlimitless boundaries continue to surprise us with her fashion statements.

The following photos pay tribute to this up and comingartist and legendary Sir Elton John. Seehow she seems to be influenced by him.

Follow the photos with these themes.

Early days

Royalty

Animated Characters – Hello Kitty and Donald Duck

Futuristic

Glasses

Characters – Marilyn Monroe and The Pinball Wizard

Feline

I really enjoyed Elton John’s offbeat style in the 1970’sand am glad to see a newcomer not afraid to push the costume envelope. Enjoy.

Heidi Calaway is owner and head stylist for Boutique Vieuxet Nouveau

www.boutiquemilwaukee.com