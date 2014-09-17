Lake Michigan Fisheries Forum Meeting

Tonight, leaders from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources fisheries team will discuss and seek additional feedback on the Lake Michigan Integrated Fisheries Management Plan. This plan will guide fisheries management of the lake for the next 10 years and will, among tackling other important issues, appropriately address recent ecological changes due to the arrival and proliferation of invasive species, such as the quagga mussel. Input from anglers and other stakeholders is critical in developing the plan and the public comment period has been extended.

The Lake Michigan Fisheries Forum provides members with the latest in research, management news and trends affecting the lake. The forum is facilitated by the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute and operates independently from DNR.

The event, free and open to the public, runs Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 6-9 p.m. at Lakeshore Technical College, 1290 North Ave., Cleveland (Manitowoc County). The meeting will be in the Cleveland Training Room. For more information, contact Brad Eggold, Lake Michigan Fisheries Supervisor, Bradley.Eggold@wisconsin.gov, 414-382-7921, or Jennifer Sereno, communications, 608-770-8084, Jennifer.Sereno@wisconsin.gov.

If you cannot make the meeting, comments on the Lake Michigan Integrated Fisheries Management Plan can be sent by email to DNRLakeMichiganPlan@wisconsin.gov or by mail to: Wisconsin DNR, Attn: David Boyarski, 110 S. Neenah Ave., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235.