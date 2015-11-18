Lakefront Brewery to Host Fifth Annual Black Friday Event

Photo by Ribarnica, Flickr CC

You know what's more enjoyable than waking up at the crack of dawn on Black Friday and dealing with the stress of the biggest shopping day of the year? Waking up late and enjoying craft beer, breakfast burritos and artisan donuts at one of Milwaukee's best breweries.

For the fifth consecutive year, Lakefront Brewery will host a Black Friday event that's a relaxing ale-ternative to the stress of the push and shove shopping stampede at the mall and big box stores.

Lakefront's Black Friday event kicks off at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. For the second year in a row, the event will feature the sale of a limited-edition beer. This year's exclusive beer is the Black Friday Imperial Stout,which will be available in extremely limited quantities while supplies last, with a limit of three bottles per customer.

Chris Johnson, Lakefront's director of business development, says he's noticed the event has become a holiday tradition for many Milwaukeeans. "It's gratifying to see so many familiar faces coming back year after year," Johnson shares.

In addition to the sale of the buzz-worthy brew, the Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall will serve a special breakfast menu that will include fresh-made donuts, breakfast burritos, French toast and breakfast skillets.

Mark your calendar and join in on the growing tradition, and maybe pick up three thoughtful Christmas presents for the beer aficionados in your family while you're at it.

For more information, visit blackfridaybeer.com.