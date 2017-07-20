Lakefront Brewery and Radio Milwaukee Team Up for ‘88Nine Amplified Pale Ale’

Two Milwaukee staples have partnered up on a limited-release beer. “88Nine Amplified Pale Ale" is a crisp session ale from Lakefront Brewery in recognition of Radio Milwaukee’s 10th anniversary.

“This new partnership is exciting as Lakefront Brewery is a staple in Milwaukee and has such a down-to-earth, independent and local vibe, similar to Radio Milwaukee," 88Nine marketing director Alyssa Feuerer said in a press release.

Amplified Pale Ale was developed by Lakefront head brewer Luther Paul and features citrus and floral aromas, a touch of light caramel malt and a hoppy finish.

Two official release parties will happen on Brady St. on Sunday, July 23. From 5-7 p.m., the party will be at Regano’s Roman Coin, with the location shifting to Nomad World Pub from 9 p.m.-midnight.

DJs Marcus Doucette and Tarik Moody will spin records at Nomad, where $1 of each pint purchased will be donated to 88Nine. Firkins of Amplified Pale Ale will be tapped at both locations.