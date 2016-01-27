Lakefront Brewery's Growing Power Ale Honored at 6th Annual Good Food Awards

Lakefront Brewery picked up a Good Food Award for the fourth straight year. This year’s winner is Growing Power Farmhouse Pale Ale, a Belgian-style beer made with organic barley and organic hops.

The recipe was developed in collaboration with Growing Power, Inc., a local non-profit that provides sustainable vegetables and protein for inner city residents and advocates for sustainable farming and food production. Growing Power receives a portion of the new brew’s sales.

Lakefront was just one of 14 breweries recognized at Friday’s event at Herbst Pavilion in San Francisco. Now in its 6th year, the Good Food Awards honors food/drink producers and farmers whose products are judged to be authentic, responsibly produced and good tasting.

Speaking on behalf of all brewery category award winners, Lakefront President Russ Klisch and Growing Power CEO Will Allen discussed their 15-year relationship and the importance of delivering locally sourced, sustainably produced products that people enjoy.

“These days, brewers need to do more than just make great beer. I believe every brewer has a duty to be socially responsible and promote sustainability,” said Lakefront Brewery President Russ Klisch. “The Good Food Awards recognizes brewers – and other food producers – that combine good products and good practice. I’m honored to win this award.”

Nearly 2,000 foods/drinks were entered across 13 categories for the Good Food Awards this year. A blind tasting panel of 203 judges chose winners in September 2015. Following a rigorous vetting process to ensure that sustainability and social responsibility criteria were met, 263 finalists were announced in November.