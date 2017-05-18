Landmark Lanes Celebrates 90 Years

× Expand A toast for 90 years of Landmark Lanes.

Last night, Landmark Lanes celebrated its 90th anniversary on Milwaukee’s East Side. In a time when a number of bars and restaurants are closing in the area and the neighborhood is evolving at a rapid pace, Landmark, along with its neighbor the Oriental Theater, has remained in place as an anchor of the East Side.

Mayor Tom Barrett was on hand to give a proclamation, and added, “When you think of great places in Milwaukee to go to, you think of one of the places above all and below all, Landmark Lanes.”

Lakefront Brewery was on hand with a pair of exclusive beers, and Ian’s Pizza provided food. See photos from the event below.

Pool tables were decorated for the occasion.

Mayor Barrett tapped a Lakefront Brewery barrel.