Landmarks Gallery Marks 50 Years with a Sale

Landmarks Gallery & Restoration (231 N. 76th St.) is marking its 50th anniversary and to celebrate, they are putting their inventory on sale. Included in this birthday celebration are oil paintings from Latin America, Italy, France, Germany and Great Britain, plus a selection of prints including avian and botanicals.

Along with the David Barnett Gallery, Landmarks is Milwaukee’s longest running art gallery and the oldest woman-owned gallery in town. Founder Huetta Manion was a pioneer in 1966—a time when few women owned businesses in Milwaukee (and few art galleries operated in this city).

Along with selling artwork, Landmarks specializes in restoring damaged art and artifacts (everything from paintings to beer signs) and custom framing.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.