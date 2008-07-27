Last Chance for German Fest

It's hard to believe that three days of German Fest have gone by. It must be all of the munching on rollbraten, sipping on beer and wine, and live entertainment that's made the time fly. Still, have no fear, the party is still on. In fact, German Fest has saved the best for last and is going out with a "bang".

The German Fest organizers are packing three times the "boom" into one spectacular evening of pyrotechnics tonight with "Rhapsody in Boom". It's the largest fireworks display in German Fest's 28 year history. They used to have fireworks each night. This year, "Rhapsody in Boom" is coming in as a one-night show that is a must-see. Music, by some of Germany's greatest composers, along with some traditional fireworks favorites will be pumped throughout the grounds and synched to specialty fireworks displays, designed by Bartolotta's.

Of course, there is plenty to do and see at German Fest before the fireworks. I would recommend, downloading a stage schedule to bring with so you make sure not to miss these great acts before German Fest has to close its gates after another great year.

P.S., thanks for checking in with my blog. I had a great time serving as the 2008 German Fest Ambassador and I appreciated every "click" on my posts. Who knows, maybe I'll see you back on the blogosphere next year!