Lazy Susan Tapas Bar and Restaurant Will Open in Bay View Next Year

Bay View is about to get another unique restaurant. Lazy Susan will open at 2376 S. Howell Ave., about a block south of the busy Lincoln Avenue corridor, in early 2014, chef A.J. Dixon announced today on Facebook.

Described as a "tapas bar and restaurant" on Facebook, Lazy Susan will feature "an ever changing collaboration of styles, tastes and talents," according to its website. "Expect to see modern techniques alongside the classics all done with our unique local flair ... Our approach to food is creative, fun and community-driven. We are a group of like-minded individuals drawn together through our common love of delicious food and good friends. We seek out quality, honest suppliers from the great state of Wisconsin first. We look forward to challenging ourselves and expanding our skills to create life inspired food for all of you to share."

More details on the menu are expected soon. If all goes well the restaurant should be open in January or February.