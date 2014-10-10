Legends and Fairytales and Ghosts, Oh My!

Looking for some Halloween fun? Love a good story and a good scare? Then treat yourself and the family with a trip to Old World Wisconsin, located in the Milwaukee/Chicago/Madison triangle in Eagle, Wis., for its Halloween Legends and Lore event. If you’re unfamiliar, Old World Wisconsin is an outdoor museum featuring 19th- and early 20th-century Midwestern farmsteads and heirloom gardens, as well as period-clad interpreters, heritage animal breeds and historic crafts and trades.

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has partnered with Old World Wisconsin to bring to life folk and fairytale creatures in this 1800s crossroads village after dark. Hear ghost stories and tales by the fire, solve riddles and puzzles, witness Baba Yaga come to life, navigate mazes and learn the origins of the Ridgeway Ghost.

Halloween Legends and Lore runs Oct. 11, 18, 25 and 31 from 5-8:30 p.m. at W372 S9727 Highway 67. $10 for adults, $7 for children 5-17 and free for tots under 5. For more information, call 262-549-6301 or visit oldworldwisconsin.org.