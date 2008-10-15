×

When Glenda Carter was growing up barefoot in a small MississippiDelta town, she and her friends had a favorite expression: “Let itride.” “It meant, ‘Let it go, move on,’” Carter says. “If someone hurtthemselves playing, the other kids would say, ‘Let it ride’shake itoff and move on.”

After graduating from high school, Carter moved on.She eventually settled in Milwaukee and started a small business, LetIt Ride Transport Inc. In four years, Carter has grown her businessfrom one passenger van to three, and recently added a school bus.

Carter began her business while working for Wings Academy, a charterschool with a large special-needs population. She saw that the schoolcontracted for student transportation. “I thought this might be a goodbusiness to be involved in. There certainly was a need out there,” shesays.

She paid cash for her first van, a Ford Windstar, with money shehad been saving for years. “Itwas my life savings,” she says. “I’ve always been a saver. Even when Iwas a kid, I remember saving the change that I earned for doing chores.If somebody bought me candy, I’d save it for later when I could sell itto the other children.”

Carter’s plans call for securing acity contract, adding more vehicles and drivers, and offering healthbenefits to her employees, of which she currently has two. “It’s noteasy working for yourself, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” shesays.

