A Letter to Shepherd Express Readers by Attorney Michael Hupy

Dear Shepherd Express Readers,

As many of you know, pedestrian safety is an issue that is very near and dear to my heart. Tragically, pedestrian fatality rates have risen 7.5 percent since 2009. Since the turn of the century, more than 4,000 pedestrian fatalities have occurred each year.

As Milwaukee’s Top Local Activist of the Year, as named by you, I’ve led the charge to spread awareness about pedestrian right-of-way laws. My law firm has distributed more than 20,000 “Yield To Pedestrians” bumper stickers in the past year alone, as well as developed a potentially lifesaving PSA that has aired thousands of times.

Upon hearing about Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski’s efforts to increase pedestrian awareness in Bay View, I immediately sent him a letter of commendation. In fact, I’ve sent dozens of letters to all metro Milwaukee mayors and police chiefs urging them to take this issue more seriously.

By now, everyone should know that state law requires drivers to yield to pedestrians at all corners and crosswalks. Will you please join me in an effort to make the streets of Milwaukee safer for drivers and pedestrians alike? As a driver, remember to yield to pedestrians. If you would like a free bumper sticker to display, please go to http://www.hupy.com/reports/get-your-free-i-yield-to-pedestrians-sticker.cfm.

Thank you for joining me in this awareness effort, to help save lives.

Attorney Michael Hupy

Local Activist of the Year