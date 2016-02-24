LeVar Burton to Speak at UWM

Photo Courtesy Sam Howzit, Flickr CC

Actor, Writer and Producer LeVar Burton will speak at UW-Milwaukee’s Union Wisconsin Room tonight as a part of the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

Burton will speak about his 40-year career, his mentors and influences, his passion for education, and his dedication to spreading storytelling to the world.

Levar Burton first came to prominence at the age of 19 when he was cast as the slave Kunta Kinte in the seminal TV series “Roots”. He went on to portray Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation”.

After his “Star Trek” role he went on to host and executive produce the iconic children’s show “Reading Rainbow”, which has since been repurposed as an app and has become the number one educational app on iTunes.

The lecture begins at 7pm and is free for UWM students. Tickets at the door cost $10 for non-UWM students, $12 for the campus community and $14 for the general public.

