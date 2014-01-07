Life-Threatening Cold Slows Milwaukee for a Second Day

× Expand photo credit: @jordimack A chilly Tuesday morning in Walker's Point

Milwaukee Public Schools and many area businesses remained closed Tuesday as the city endured another day of near-record cold. High temperatures are expected to top off at just zero degrees, and wind chills remained at -30 and -40 below this morning, though those winds are expected to taper as the day goes on.

In the face of its most frigid air in nearly 20 years, Milwaukee took it easy yesterday. With City Hall closed, many bars and restaurants followed suit, with even many grocery stores and some malls closing early. Some people braved the cold, though, stepping outside to confirm that cool things happen when you toss boiling water into the sky at sub-zero temperatures. And though the dangerous temps cut into attendance, 2,400 diehards made it out to the BMO Harris Bradley Center to see the Admirals defeat the Iowa Wild last night. The team offered free parking and gave away hot chocolate.

City Hall and the Milwaukee County offices re-opened today, though plenty remains closed. The Milwaukee Public Museum and Discovery World will not open today, and the Oriental Theatre may be closed for a few days as the building deals with a broken boiler.

The Milwaukee Bucks turned the cold into a promotion, offering a dollar off tickets to tonight's game against the Golden State Warriors for every degree the temperature fell below zero. The total discount: $13. The team will also be giving away free coffee and hot chocolate during the game.

Update 1: The Pabst Theater/Riverside Theater/Turner Hall Ballroom box offices are closed today. Milwaukee's East Library is also closed today due to "mechanical issues" related to the weather. Other Milwaukee libraries are open until 6 p.m. today however.

Update 2: Some specials from businesses that are open: Transfer Pizzeria and Cafe is offering buy-one get-one deals on pizza today, while the Milwaukee Ale House is offering a free 12 ounce beer with each meal.