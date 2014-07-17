Lincoln Park Hosts The Milwaukee FootGolf Open

FootGolf, another permutation of plain old ball-and-club golf, is making its way into Milwaukee. Joining other golf alternatives such as archery and Frisbee golf, FootGolf is played with a soccer ball and your own foot, and the goal is to sink the ball into a hole roughly a foot and a half in diameter in as few kicks as possible. Players kick from a tee just as in regular golf and navigate various terrain hazards and obstacles on their way to the hole. Originating in the Netherlands, the sport is as much about precise putting and judgment as it is about being able to bomb a soccer ball as far as you can.

FootGolf is often played on golf courses to take advantage of the terrain, and Milwaukee’s Lincoln Park golf course is home to one of only two 18-hole FootGolf courses in the state. The Lincoln Park Course will play host to the 2014 Milwaukee FootGolf Open on Saturday, July 19, a tournament presented by the Milwaukee FootGolf Association and open to the public.

Participants will tee off at either noon or 3 p.m. and compete for prizes and the glory of being the best FootGolfer in Milwaukee. There will be men’s and women’s divisions, as well as a separate prize for the player with the best outfit. The tournament will adhere to guidelines established by the American FootGolf League, including the recommended dress code, which includes a polo short, drivers cap and argyle socks. However, no cleats are allowed on the course.