Local First 'Food Fright' Halloween Party Comes to Lakefront Brewery

× Expand Web

The fourth annual Food Fright, held by Local First Milwaukee, is happening on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Lakefront Brewery, and supports the organization’s mission of supporting small businesses and consumers in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Racine counties.

A ticket includes locally sourced small plates from 13 Milwaukee area restaurants, chefs competing in a “Foodie Face-Off,” live music from 5 Card Studs and DJ Cat Reince, a haunted brewery tour with Lakefront Brewery founder Russ Klisch, four complimentary Lakefront beer tokens to use throughout the evening, the chance to win $100 cash in the costume contest and much more.

Food Fright sponsors include Express Creative, Shepherd Express, Outpost Natural Foods and Lakefront Brewery.

Tickets are $45, and you can buy tickets and find more information here.