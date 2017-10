Emmy award winning comedian and “Horace and Pete” star Louis C.K. will be making a return to Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 1, performing at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

C.K. is no stranger to Milwaukee, having filmed his Grammy award-winning 2010 comedy album and concert film Hilarious at the Pabst Theater over the course of a five-show residency.

The Bradley Center Concert will be his first in Milwaukee since recording Hilarious .

Tickets are available here and cost between $25 and $65.