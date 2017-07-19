Luxembourg Fest to Feature Ansay International Tasting Event

This year’s Luxembourg Fest, located in Belgium, Wis. on Saturday, Aug. 12, will feature a special Ansay International Tasting event. Bofferding beers, Domaines Vinsmoselle wines and Ramborn hard cider will all be on hand at the tasting.

“The tasting event is really our love-letter to Luxembourgers, people of Luxembourgish descent and festival-goers who are looking for something fun and unique,” said Kate Ansay, Ansay International operations director, in a press release.

The event runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 548 Park St. (Belgium, Wis.). Tickets are available to pre-order for $45 at www.facebook.com/ansayintl or can be purchased the day of the event for $50.

The ticket price includes access to samples of the Luxembourgish beer, wine and hard cider. It also includes a free entry into a raffle, a drink ticket good for a free beverage at the American Legion bar, meet and greet access with Ramborn Cider founder Carlo Hein, a donation to the Luxembourg American Cultural Society and snacks accompanied by mustard from Luxembourg.