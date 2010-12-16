The M&I Holiday Display Tradition

The M&I holiday display, M&I's gift to the Milwaukee community each season, is well-known in the city as a fun family activity that festively depicts the excitement of the holidays. The display, a tradition over 30 years, began when M&I purchased its first group of Steiff animals from FAO Schwartz Toy Store in New York City. Since then, they have been added to and used to transform M&I's 770 N. Water Street lobby into everything from a 1950s street scene to the North Pole. Over the years, thousands of people have made visiting the display a tradition during the holidays.

Different each year, many of the scenes have taken a nostalgic look at the holidays, reminding visitors of times when ice skating and carriage rides passed the time and ornate hats were the fashion. Children are particularly drawn to the costumed, animated animals and colorful scenery, but the parents and grandparents who accompany them are quickly caught up in the magic themselves.

This year, visit the Enchanted Forest, it's a place where woodland fairies are gathering under a glow oak tree to celebrate the season. The display is free and open to the public from November 29 until January 3, 2010. Their hours of operations are weekdays 9am to 8pm, weekends (Christmas and New Year's Day) 9am to 4pm. The display will be closed after 1pm on December 11 & 24 and after 5pm on December 14 and January 3.