Magic at the Oriental Theatre

Look for something special in the lobby of the Oriental Theatre this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 8-9. It’s the Milwaukee premiere of Woody Allen’s new film, Magic in the Moonlight , the story of a stage magician (Colin Firth) out to debunk a psychic (Emma Stone).

To stay in character with the movie’s characters, the Oriental has summoned Milwaukee’s nimble-fingered illusionist, Kevin Casper, to perform in the lobby before the 7:15 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday. Hopefully, he won’t make the venerable Oriental disappear in a cloud of smoke—or saw one of the Buddhas in half.