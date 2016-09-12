Maharaja Now Selling Six-Packs of Indian Beers

Maharaja has been known as one a go-to destination for Indian food in the area for quite some time now, with one of the most popular lunch buffets in the city, but you can add another claim to fame for the Indian restaurant: Indian beer destination.

The restaurant recently began selling unopened bottles of Indian beers, such as Kingfisher, Taj Mahal, Flying Horse and Maharaja, that customers can take home, instead of having to enjoy in the restaurant.

Bottles will be available in six-pack and single quantities, and sold from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

In other Maharaja-related news, the restaurant also recently added a take home box with the purchase of each buffet.