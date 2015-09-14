Maharaja Restaurant Bringing Back Weekday Lunch Buffet

Maharaja Restaurant has been known for years as having one of the best lunch buffets in town.

So, when the restaurant announced that they'd be switching over to a new lunch menu and do away with the beloved buffet, it created a stir. By popular demand the lunch buffet is now returning, and will be better than ever.

The lunch buffet will be back Monday-Friday, and feature many of the new specialty items that were to be featured on the lunch menu. The price will now be lowered to $9.00.

In addition to the weekday lunch buffet's triumphant return, the restaurant recently introduced a grand new weekend lunch buffet, which features over twice the food items of the weekday buffet and bottomless Bloody Marys and Mimosas.