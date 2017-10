It is that time of year again! Hundreds of bands from across the world are making the trip down to Austin, TX, for the annual South by Southwest festival to perform at the premiere showcase event of the year. A select few Milwaukee bands will be playing it this year to represent our fair city. We will be providing full coverage right here on this page, so stay tuned and keep up to date with Evan and Justin's SXSW blogs - the next best thing to being there!