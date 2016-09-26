Cortney Heimerl Is A Milwaukee Renaissance Woman

Cortney Heimerl is a precocious balance of city and country. She chases the city for inspiration and hunts in her world of imagination, giving life to those delicate ideas that eventually become works of art.

A Milwaukee renaissance woman, Heimerl is a crafter of flags, a sewer of quilts and a veteran organizer of maker markets like Hovercraft, the Newaukee Night Market and Colectivo’s Bay View Maker Market. She is a visionary in her approach to building community and an advocate to her fellow crafters and artists. Heimerl has a contagious energy that heats up the room. Take a minute to recharge your world and watch this week’s episode of Make Milwaukee Rad.

