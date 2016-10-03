Doug Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad

The Bradley Center is a community arena and we need to book it as that,” says Doug Johnson, entertainment director at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

In the past several years, the Bradley Center has improved its entertainment game by booking more vital touring acts such as Amy Schumer, Pearl Jam and Cirque du Soleil. By exposing audiences to a variety of top artists and performers, you get a feeling of big city belonging. You get an opportunity to connect with the world — you get a chance to share a voice. And that’s exactly what Johnson brings to Milwaukee.

A 30 year music industry veteran, Johnson began his career as a sound engineer and transitioned into managing artists, and promoting shows. That experience is essential to producing great live events. “There are no bad shows, just bad deals,” says Johnson. We agree. Thanks for bringing the rad.