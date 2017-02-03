DreamBikes Milwaukee General Manager Russell Jobs Makes Milwaukee Rad

DreamBikes is a nonprofit bike shop that sells refurbished and affordable bicycles to the community. They provide jobs to local teens; creating a fun and supportive work environment based on honesty, integrity and open communication. Meet Russell Jobs. He runs the shop and wants to see everyone outside and riding bikes.

We featured DreamBikes as Heroes of the Week in May 2013 when the Milwaukee location opened. There are also two locations in Madison and plans to open three more locations in 2017.

