Marcus Announces New ‘Food-First’ Theater

× Expand A rendering of the new Marcus BistroPlex

On Friday, June 30 at 9 a.m. Marcus Theatres will open the doors to BistroPlex, a new theater with an extensive focus on food. Adjacent from Southridge Mall in Greendale, BistroPlex will feature a wide variety of food with ingredients from Wisconsin suppliers and local craft beers.

The complex will have eight in-theater auditoriums with in-theater dining, as well as a separate bar and lounge area. The bar and lounge will have a large menu that includes appetizers, entrées, all day breakfast items and more. Movie tickets do not have to be purchased to enjoy this part of the BistroPlex.

“For those that like a little drama, comedy or suspense with their meal, BistroPlex is sure to deliver,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres in a press release. “BistroPlex provides culinary creations with a local flair, including gourmet smash burgers with entertaining names such as the Greek Goddess, Hollywood Heat and The Italian Job. There’s also a complete menu of cocktails, pizza, sandwiches, entrees, salads, appetizers and desserts – all of which are delivered to guests by our friendly in-auditorium wait staff. At this new venue, guests will go for the food and stay for the movie.”

More information on the BistroPlex can be found here.