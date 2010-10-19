Mars Haunted House 2010

Mars Haunted House has been upgraded for 2010. It's located on the 2nd story of a haunted old commercial building on Historic Mitchell Street (734 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwaukee) built in the late 1800's. All tours are self-guided and not recommended for children. The haunt takes about 20 minutes to complete.

Parking is free on the streets as well as the large city lot located on 8th Street. Admission in $12 for Adults and $12 for Children under 12 (must be accompanied by an adult). They are open all of October from 7-11:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit their website.