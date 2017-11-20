Marvel Universe Live Comes to the Bradley Center

The Marvel Universe has had an impressive year on the big screen. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 kicked off their summer blockbuster season in May. Spider-Man: Homecoming hit theaters in July and become the second biggest global IMAX opening for a Sony film. Thor: Ragnarok released earlier this month.

This weekend Milwaukee Marvel fans will get the chance to see their favorite heroes come to life at Marvel Universe Live. The show features an original storyline that brings together 25 characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, the Guardians of the Galaxy and more.

The hour-and-45-minute performance includes super heroes and villains showing off high energy-stunts, motorcycle tricks and aerial maneuvers alongside exciting pyrotechnics, special effects and more.

Troy Neault, an Elkhorn, Wis. native and former America’s Got Talent contestant, is playing Spider-Man on the tour. While he just got some stitches removed after a motorcycle accident, Neault is excited to perform in front of a home state crowd and calls the production a “must-see thing.”

Marvel Universe Live runs November 24-26 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.