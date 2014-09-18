Mayor Barrett Proclaimed Today ‘Wisconsin Humane Society Day’

Mayor Tom Barrett has declared Sept. 18, 2014, “Wisconsin Humane Society Day,” recognizing the organization’s 135th anniversary and successes in 2014.

The Wisconsin Human Society (WHS) President and CEO Anne Reed stated in a press release, “This past year we’ve made remarkable accomplishments in animal adoption, community outreach, education, wildlife rehabilitation, large-scale animal seizures, fundraising and financial management, and we’ve recently announced exciting plans to open Milwaukee’s first high-volume, low-cost, high-quality spay/neuter clinic next June.”

The largest and oldest humane society in Wisconsin and one of the largest in the United States, WHS receives no general government funding and relies upon the support of the community to fund its programs and services. The organization operates shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Racine Counties.