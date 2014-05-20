MCTS Route Changes Are Coming June 8

×

The Milwaukee County Transit System is changing some routes, as they do on occasion. Here's the information they want you to know:

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announces schedule changes to several routes effective Sunday, June 8, 2014. Also, the Route 55 (Layton Avenue) will be extended between 76th Street and Hales Corners Park-Ride lot. Please see map.



Schedules change up to four times a year to accommodate regular seasonal adjustments. The following routes are changing on June 8:

GreenLine (Bayshore Airport)

12 (Teutonia Hampton)

15 (Holton Kinnnickinnic)

17 (Canal Street)

21 (North Avenue)

27 (27th Street)

28 (108th Street)

30 (Sherman Wisconsin)

31 (State Highland)

33 (Vliet Street)

35 (35th Street)

44 (National Flyer)

46 (Loomis Southridge Flyer)

51 (Oklahoma Avenue)

52 (Clement 15th Avenue)

54 (Mitchell Burnham)

55 (Layton Avenue)

57 (Walnut N. 92nd Street)

60 (Burleigh Street)

64 (S. 60th Street)

76 (N. 60th S. 70th)

80 (6th Street)

Customers are encouraged to check buses on Wednesday, June 4, for new schedules, call the 24-hour automated bus information line at 414-344-6711 or view a preview online at RideMCTS.com starting on Thursday, May 29.



Many special events including parades and block parties happen throughout Milwaukee County during the summer months and buses may need to detour. Customers are encouraged to check our website often for service alerts regarding detours and other important service information.



The Google Transit Trip planner located on the homepage of RideMCTS.com is the best way to plan your bus trip. Just input your starting point and destination to get customized route and schedule information.






