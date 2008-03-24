Mea Culpa Monday: Give me Conan or give me death

I’m trying very hard not to say that Conan O’Brian’s brief feud with Good Housekeeping Magazine did not lead to the most vital newspaper correction of the week. After all, Good Housekeeping’s invention of the cooking-adverse talk show host’s favorite Irish stew recipe is substantially less important than, say, Bill Kristol repeating NewsMax’s flat-out invention that Barrack Obama was in church the day his reverend decried the “arrogance” of the “United States of White America.” I mean, there were tons of photos of Obama in Miami, and a bunch of news stories from real newspapers confirming the Florida trip, and Kristol writes for the New York Times. That’s got to be a better use of this space than some funny videos, right?

×

And, for the love of God, The Ottawa Sun advised drug users that “needles can be used up to three times by injection drug users,” seemingly eschewing the conventional logic, “clean needles prevent AIDS.” AIDS is totally more important. No question.

×

Aw, hell. Here’s the original recipe, alongside a retraction: Conan has a beef with our lamb stew. I hope you’re happy.