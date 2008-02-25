Mea Culpa Monday: the 'my bad' edition

Usually this space is reserved for mistakes other magazines make. This week, it’s a mistake I made. Once and for all: I'm sorry that I don’t feature more local celebrity nudity.

New York Magazine, the magazine whose mostly female readership has a median net worth over $1.3 million, whose web site is, as of this writing, presented with a Tiffany & Co skin, who devotes two yearly special issues devoted to luxury real estate and home design (and have daily “Real Estate Porn” updates), and just who just ran a review of which high-tech, high-end hand drier you should buy if “you happen to be designing a boutique hotel bar,” has raised quite the stir by printing artistic nude photos of Lindsay Lohan. In New York mag style, it was photographed by a fashion photographer to emulate the famed ‘last sitting’ of Marylyn Monroe - the last photo shoot before her Lindsay Lohan hook, Monroe’s drug overdose. It generated so much web traffic that the site collapsed upon its posting.

Portfolio claims that the Lohan photos generated 20 million page views in each of it’s first two days. New York claims its web site averages 2.2 million users a month. Assuming every Lindsay lover viewed each picture once, and didn’t solely look at the nudiest of the pictures – the five where you can see her nipples – that’s calculates to more than a month's worth of users in that two day period. Five hundred more subscriptions were ordered than in an average week. In the hypothetical year of naked, troubled starlets, that would calculate to 26 thousand additional subscribers, a more than 5% boost to their 430 thousand circulation in a time when print is supposed to be dying.

I want that. I want that!

Lohan appeared in the February 25 issue. The new, March 3 issue has a cover story on a very clothed Chelsea Clinton. Five hundred new subscribers will be thrilled.