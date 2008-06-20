Meet Frankie, Wiener Dog Racer & 2008 German Fest Ambassador

Hey folks.My name’s Frankie, winner of last year’s Wiener Dog Races at German Fest.You might say I come from humble beginnings.My folks, Wendy and Joe, found me at the Midwest Dachshund Rescue in August 2004. Before that, I’d been wandering the streets of Chicago.They think I’m about 5 years old.All I know is racing is in my blood.I love chasing rabbits and squirrels and going for walks. That’s why I’m so hard to beat.Before German Fest in 2007, I had won two backyard races in 2005 and 2006.Joe says I was in part his inspiration for his company 3Dachshundsbeer.But, I digress.

Getting back to the matters at hand, my tail’s been wagging all day because I get to tell all you guys about the new and fun things this year at the Fest.If you’re still thinking German Fest is all about sauerkraut and oom-pah-pah bands, hang on to your lederhosen.We’ve got a few surprises in store for you. That’s why I’m here from now until German Fest to help keep you posted, and to hear from you about things you’d like to see and do at the Fest.For now, anyway, save these dates -- Thursday, July 24 to Sunday, July 27.And if you’d like a sneak peak at some of the events planned, check out German Fest.I’ll be back tomorrow with more.